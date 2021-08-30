Pune: MCOCA invoked against gangster Ballusingh Tak, aides

Pune city police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against notorious criminal Ballusingh Prabhusingh Tak and four of his gang members. This is the 50th gang booked under MCOCA by Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta since he took charge 11 months back, in September 2020.

After a chase, the night patrolling team of the Kothrud police station had arrested Tak and his aides, who were armed with sharp weapons, after they were fleeing from the Pancharatna Society after robbing its residents in the early hours of July 5.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged in the case at the Kothrud police station under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 395 (dacoity), 397 (use of deadly weapon in dacoity) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and sections of the Indian Arms Act.

Probe said Tak heads an organised gang which has been involved in serious crimes since 2008. A proposal for invoking MCOCA against Tak and his gang members was submitted by senior police inspector Meghashyam Dabnge to additional commissioner of police Sanjay Shinde through deputy commissioner of police (zone 3) Pournima Gaikwad following which a press release was issued on Monday, stating that the proposal had been accepted. Assistant commissioner of police Gajanan Tonpe is probing the MCOCA case, the release said.

Pune police intensified its crackdown on criminal gangs following an incident in February when gangster Gajanan Marne, after his release from Taloja jail, and his aides took out a huge procession from Navi Mumbai to Pune on four-wheelers, causing much embarrassment to the force. Marne was later arrested and multiple offences were lodged against him.