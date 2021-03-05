Pune: MCOCA invoked against gang led by 19-year-old held for robbing businessman

The 19-year-old boy and his aides allegedly robbed gold ornaments worth Rs 3.9 lakh from a businessman.

Pune city police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against a gang, led by a 19-year-old boy, that was arrested for robbing a businessman.

The boy, who has been identified as Ganesh Kavish Pawa, is a resident of Jambhulwadi in Dattanagar. Police said Pawar and his aides, armed with sharp weapons, allegedly robbed gold ornaments worth Rs 3.9 lakh from businessman Dilip Kisan Bhongale (52) at Hadapsar on the night of January 23, 2021.

Bhongale had lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at the Hadapsar police station under Sections 395 and 392 of the Indian Penal Code, and various Sections of the Arms Act.

Investigation has revealed that Pawar had been running the criminal gang, police said, adding that he and his aides allegedly committed the robbery to prove how powerful his gang was in the area.

Senior police inspector Balkrushna Kadam submitted a proposal for invoking MCOCA against Pawar and his five aides, all of them around 21 years old. The proposal was forwarded to additional commissioner of police Namdev Chavan through deputy commissioner of police Namrata Patil.

A statement issued by the police on Thursday informed that the proposal to invoke MCOCA against Pawar and his aides has been approved as per the directions of police commissioner Amitabh Gupta.

Police added that one of Pawar’s accomplices is on the run and a manhunt has been launched to nab him. Assistant commissioner of police, Kalyanrao Vidhate, is investigating the case.