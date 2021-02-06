Pune: MCOCA invoked against ‘Chandaliya gang’

Chandaliya is absconding in an attempt to murder case lodged at the Nigdi police station last year.

The Pimpri Chinchwad police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the dreaded “Chandaliya gang”.

The police said that the 20-year-old gang leader Rohan Raju Chandelia alias Chandaliya is absconding in an attempt to murder case lodged at the Nigdi police station last year.

Chandaliya and his gang members, most of whom are teenagers including two minor boys, were found to be involved in as many as 30 serious crimes like attempts to murder, robbery, rape, damaging vehicles in public places, possessing sharp weapons in the jurisdiction of the Pimpri Chinchwad police.

So a proposal to invoke MCOCA against Chandaliya and his gang members was submitted by senior police inspector Ganesh Javadwad to deputy commissioner of police Sudhir Hiremath. Additional commissioner of police Ramnath Pokle has approved the proposal.