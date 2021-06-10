Pune: MCOCA invoked against gang of chain snatchers and jeweller who purchased robbed ornaments

Pune city police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against a gang of chain snatchers and a jeweller.

During investigation into a chain snatching crime in Pashan area, acting on a tip-off to police havaldar Ajay Gaikwad and police naik Chetan Chavan, a crime branch team led by senior inspector Hemant Patil and assistant inspector Santosh Tasgaokar arrested notorious criminal Deepak Parshuram Mali (22) of Mundhwa, along with his two teenager aides Mukesh Salunke (19) of Mundhwa and Samrat Bhati (19) of Chandan Nagar.

As per the press release issued by the police, Mali formed his gang for committing chain snatching crimes and selling the robbed jewellery. While Mali and Salunke snatched chains, police said accused Bhati is the jeweller who bought the robbed ornaments from them.

Police said the gang is allegedly involved in as many as 20 chain snatching crimes in different parts of Pune city.

Crime branch senior inspector Hemant Patil submitted a proposal for invoking MCOCA against Mali and his two gang members. DCP (Crime) Shrinivas Ghadge forwarded the proposal to Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ashok Morale.

After verification of criminal cases against Mali, Morale sanctioned the proposal and MCOCA was invoked against Mali and his aides. ACP Sunil Pawar is investigating the case.