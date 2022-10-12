Pune: MCOCA against Gaja Marne gang in case of kidnapping for Rs 20 crore

Police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the notorious Gaja Marne gang after its involvement came to light in the kidnapping of a share market trader and his friend for a Rs 20-crore ransom last week.

The share trader and his friend were kidnapped from the Katraj area on October 7. The suspects had kept the two victims on the move throughout the night on October 7 in different vehicles along the Mumbai-Bangalore highway in Pune and demanded Rs 20 crore for their release. An investigation by the city police revealed that criminals linked to gangster Gajanan Pandharinath alias Gaja Marne (55) alias Maharaj and his nephew and henchman Rupesh Marne (43) were behind the kidnapping.

Senior police officers said that after meticulous surveillance of the suspects, the two victims were rescued from the Pune Camp area on the night of October 8.

Police have arrested four people and are on the lookout for the uncle-nephew gangster duo.

This is the 39th case of MCOCA initiated by the Pune city police this year and the 102nd during the tenure of commissioner Amitabh Gupta.

The MCOCA can be applied against criminal gangs if certain conditions are satisfied. Police have invoked it against gangs involved in body and property offences like kidnapping, extortion, murder, attempt to murder, narcotics trade, human trafficking and online loan fraud.

Senior inspector Balaji Pandhare initiated the proposal to invoke the MCOCA. It was submitted through the office of the deputy commissioner of police Shrinivas Ghadge and approved by additional commissioner of police Ramnath Pokale.