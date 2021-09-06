Pune: MCOCA invoked against criminal gang for manufacturing illicit liquor

Pune City Police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against a gang involved in manufacturing of illicit liquor.

On August 24, an accused, Sunil Bansode (20), was arrested with possession of illicit liquor and chloral hydrate in the jurisdiction of Loni Kalbhor police station. An offence was lodged against Bansode and his aides in this case under section 328 of the Indian Penal Code, sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act 1949 and the Poisons Act 1919.

Police arrested Bansode along with Shahrukh Mansuri and Prahlad alias Paresh Bhandari in this case. Their accomplice Nilesh Bangar was also booked in this case, but he has been on the run since then.

Police said Bhandari allegedly formed a gang to manufacture illicit liquor, and members of the gang earned money by allegedly selling the liquor to several persons. They also allegedly stocked harmful chemicals and CH used for manufacturing illicit liquor.

Police said 10 offences have been lodged against the criminal gang in the past. Senior Police Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad of the anti-narcotics cell of the Pune City Police’s Crime Branch submitted a proposal to invoke MCOCA against Bhandari and his gang members. Additional Commissioner of Police Namdev Chavan has approved the proposal. Accordingly, MCOCA has been invoked against the accused.