Pune: MCCIA’s platform raises over Rs 8 crore in 10 days, Ajinkya Rahane pitches in

Indian test team’s vice-captain Ajinka Rahane. (Photo courtesy: Twitter) Indian test team’s vice-captain Ajinka Rahane. (Photo courtesy: Twitter)

The crowd-sourcing platform launched by the Pune Inc to raise funds for the health sector in fight against COVID-19 pandemic has received good response from the city. Among others, cricketer Ajinkya Rahane has also made his contribution to the cause.

The fund which was launched 10 days ago has already seen a total collection of over Rs 8 crore. Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) is providing secretariat services for the move. Prashant Girbhane, director general of MCCIA, said they have received donations from many industrial houses in the last few days.

In a statement, Rahane also called for a united fight against the outbreak. “It is an unprecedented situation that the humanity is facing. We all need to do our bit to contribute, to the extent possible. I really admire the lifesaving efforts of our doctors and nurses and other staff that is dealing with it all on the front foot. Humanity needs to win this match sooner than later. I am grateful that I have an opportunity to make my tiny little contribution, like many others have done and are doing,” the Indian test team’s vice-captain said.

Girbhane said the contribution was being used to procure personal protection equipment (PPE), N95 masks and ventilators for line workers. “We have already placed orders for few thousand PPE and more than 10,000 N95 masks. They will be handed over to the state government as soon as they arrive,” he said.

Besides Rahane, the platform also saw notable contributions from the likes of Abhay Firodia of Force Motors, Bridgestone Tyres, SNF Foundation, Desai Brothers Garware Technical Fibres among others.

