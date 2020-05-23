PMC loses its own: 50 staffers infected, 5 die of Covid

“The main reason for this seems to be cash flow. Private hospitals get money immediately if they admit patients on their own, but they have to wait for some time for the bills to be cleared by PMC if the patient is referred by the civic body,” he added. (Representational) “The main reason for this seems to be cash flow. Private hospitals get money immediately if they admit patients on their own, but they have to wait for some time for the bills to be cleared by PMC if the patient is referred by the civic body,” he added. (Representational)

Fifty staffers of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have been infected with coronavirus, and five of them have succumbed to the infection so far

The deceased, all of them women, were permanent staffers of the civic body. Fifteen PMC employees are undergoing treatment and 18 have recovered. Of the 12 contractual staff with Covid-19, six are undergoing treatment and six have recovered.

“Salute to the PMC warriors who laid down their life for the call of duty to protect citizens of Pune in the fight against this deadly Covid-19. RIP and salute from entire PMC,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal.

Four of the deceased were conservancy workers in various ward office areas while one was working as an attendant in the civic-run Kamla Nehru Hospital. PMC Employee Welfare Officer Shivaji Daundkar said the civic body was committed to providing necessary help to the kin of the deceased staff.

The PMC has promised life insurance of Rs 1 crore to the family of employees who die while fighting the pandemic. If a family member of the deceased civic staff seeks a job in the PMC, then the family will get financial assistance of Rs 75 lakh.

The civic body will also cover the treatment costs of infected employees.

