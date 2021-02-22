Pune witnesses 162% rise in new Covid-19 cases in a week

In the Pune Municipal Corporation areas, only 55 per cent of healthcare workers have so far got vaccinated while five to six per cent of frontline workers have got the dose. (PTI Photo)

In the past, the spread of Covid-19 infection in the city was not uniform at any given time and areas that had emerged as hotspots. However, the existing trend of increase in infection is widespread with all the 15 ward offices witnessing number of new patients getting doubled in the last week ending February 20, compared to previous week with maximum of 282.5 per cent in Dhole Patil Road ward office area and the lowest of 93.56 per cent in Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar ward office. There is an 162.24 per cent increase in the number of new patients in the last week compared to the previous week.

According to the weekly Covid-19 report of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), a total of 2,690 new Covid-19 patients were identified in the last week against 1,658 in the previous week as the weekly positivity rate increased from 7.6 per cent to 10.3 per cent in the last week.

This has once again made the PMC administration to swing into action to contain the spread by imposing restrictions in public movement. The administration has imposed a curfew in the night from 11 pm to 6 am while schools, colleges and coaching classes have been asked to shut down for a week. It has also started getting tough against those violating the norm of using face masks while moving in public places and protocols set for resuming activities and services.

Considering the actual rise in count of new patients in the last week from February 14 to 20, a maximum of 281 was registered in the area under Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward office, 258 in Warje-Karvenagar ward office, 254 in Sinhagad Road, 253 in Nagar road-Vadgaon Sheri. The lowest rise in count of new patients was registered in Bhavani Peth with 74 patients followed by Wanawadi-Ramtekdi with 98 patients.

There were a total of 2,561 active cases on February 20 which increased to 2,896 on February 21 with most of them in home isolation. Around 164 patients are critical while 350 are on oxygen support seeking treatment in government and private hospitals.

The city has also witnessed an increase in deaths of Covid-19 patients with 25 succumbing to the viral infection last week while 22 had died the previous week and 15 in the first week of February.

