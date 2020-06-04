Pune MC appoints ‘dedicated controlling officer’ in all 66 containment zones

The civic body has appointed 10 officers for one major zone in the central part of city, spread across the Peth areas, which is congested and densely populated; while remaining zones have one officer each. (Representational) The civic body has appointed 10 officers for one major zone in the central part of city, spread across the Peth areas, which is congested and densely populated; while remaining zones have one officer each. (Representational)

The PMC has appointed a “dedicated controlling officer” in all 66 containment zones to ensure strict implementation of containment plan, in its effort to intensify measures to check the spread of Covid-19.

“The deputed officer of the rank of deputy engineer or branch engineer has been entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring strict implementation of containment plan and its guidelines in respective containment zone,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal.

The civic body has appointed 10 officers for one major zone in the central part of city, spread across the Peth areas, which is congested and densely populated; while remaining zones have one officer each.

These dedicated containment zone controlling officers will work under respective zonal commissioner and in coordination with the assistant municipal commissioner in charge of the respective ward office and designated police officer for the zone.

The officer, along with designated police officer, will patrol the containment area thrice a day, ensure strict implementation of distancing, initiate legal action in case of violations and address grievances of residents.

The officer will regularly visit Covid care centres and swab collection centre in the containment zone and give feedback to the medical officer or assistant municipal commissioner on issues to be resolved so as to ensure smooth functioning of these centres.

As the PMC has allowed essential item stores like grocery, vegetables and fruits, pharmacies, clinics, milk parlours and ration stores to open in containment zones from 9 am to 2 pm daily, the containment zone officer will have to ensure that shop owners are following guidelines: distancing, use of masks and gloves, treatment of symptomatic employees in civic hospitals, proper handwashing and hygiene, disinfection of entry and exit points with sodium hypochlorite, cleaning of cash counter every time after a customer leaves, use of mask by customers and markings for customers to stand within a six-foot gap.

The officers will also brief senior officers on the situation of their containment zones during inspections. The civic administration has also appointed 15 dedicated engineers to carry out post-monsoon repair work of storm water drainage in each of the 15 ward office areas.

