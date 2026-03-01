Pune MBA students stranded in Dubai after US-Israel attack on Iran; all safe

The Iranian national flag flies at half-mast at the Iranian embassy in New Delhi on Sunday following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel strike. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

As many as 84 MBA students from Pune’s Indira University who were on a study tour have been stranded in Dubai after their flights back to India on February 28 and March 1 were cancelled due to airspace closure following the US-Israel attack on Iran and Iran’s retaliation.

All students are safe and back at the hotel, said Dr Shivendu Bhusan, the administrative director at Indira University.

“The situation there is quite safe. We have spoken to the students as well as the parents. Four faculty members are with the students. The hotel is quite far from danger. We are in touch with the authorities. The travel partner has spoken to the Dubai embassy, and our vice-chancellor has spoken to the Ministry of External Affairs. The teachers are also in contact with the parents. Our management has spoken to the hotel manager in Dubai and asked them to provide the best service until the students are there,” Bhusan told The Indian Express.