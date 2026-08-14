Renaming of Pune Mayor’s bungalow to Ramdoot sparks row

The proposal was tabled in the civic name committee by a sitting BJP corporator and sent to the coordination committee of leaders of political parties in the PMC. (File)

A proposal by a BJP corporator to name the official residence of the Pune mayor as Ramdoot has sparked a debate between the former mayors and the current one, with the former ones opposing the move.

An association of former mayors of Pune, in a written communication to the current mayor, have said that the name of the structure, known as the “mayor’s bungalow”, should not be changed as per the wish of any individual or ruling political party.

“The official residence of the mayor of Mumbai is also known as `Mayor’s bungalow’. Thus, there should not be any change in it now,” said former mayor Rajlaxmi Bhosale, president of the former mayor’s association.