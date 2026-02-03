Pune mayor poll: BJP names Manjusha Nagpure for top post as NCP bows out citing Ajit Pawar’s demise

Putting all speculations to rest, the BJP has decided to field three-time corporator Manjusha Nagpure as its candidate for the post of mayor of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The BJP will field party corporator Parshuram Wadekar for the post of deputy mayor. Meanwhile, the main Opposition party, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has decided not to field its candidate for the post, citing the recent death of its party chief Ajit Pawar.

However, the Congress has decided to field Ashwini Landge for the post of mayor and Sahil Kedari for deputy mayor. The deadline for filing nominations is Tuesday afternoon and the election will be held on February 9. The post of mayor is reserved for a general category woman corporator.

Of the 165 seats in the PMC, the BJP has won 119 seats while the NCP won 27 seats, Congress won 15 seats, NCP(SP) won three seats and Shiv Sena(UBT) won one seat. “Manjusha Nagpure will be the BJP candidate for the mayor post while Parshuram Wadekar will be the BJP candidate for deputy mayor of Pune,” said city BJP chief Dheeraj Ghate.

NCP leader in the PMC, Nilesh Nikam, said the party is still mourning the loss of NCP chief Ajit Pawar so the local leadership has decided not to field candidates for the post of mayor and deputy mayor. “The senior party leadership is busy resolving issues at the higher level that have come up after the death of party chief Ajit Pawar, so the local leadership has decided to take decisions for the election of posts of PMC,” he said.

The NCP will support the BJP in “good decisions which are in the interest of the party” and oppose decisions which are against the interest of citizens of Pune, said Nikam, who is all set to be Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the PMC.

On the other hand, the Congress has decided to field candidates for the election of mayor and deputy mayor so that there is no free way for the BJP to get the coveted posts. “During the civic elections, the Congress was saying that giving a vote to the NCP is like voting for the BJP. Look, it has happened as the NCP has decided not to field its candidate for the important post in the PMC,” said city Congress chief Arvind Shinde.

The Congress will not allow the unopposed election of mayor and deputy mayor in the PMC for the BJP, he said, “Corporator Ashwini Landge will be the Congress candidate for the post of mayor and Sahil Kedari will be the candidate for the deputy mayor post.”