Pune Mayor organises mega blood donation camp on Tuesday

Considering the shortage of blood supply for treatment of patients in city hospitals, Mayor Murlidhar Mohol has decided to undertake a mega blood donation camp on his birthday on November 9.

In an appeal to citizens, Mohol said, “Blood donation is the best donation. The city is witnessing a severe shortage of blood so I have provided an opportunity for citizens to carry out blood donation at the special camp. Citizens should donate blood instead of greeting me with flowers, cake or other gifts. We have unitedly fought the pandemic and now they should participate in Raktadan Mahasankalp Divas on my birthday.”

The camp will be held by his organisation Sanskriti Pratishthan at Shubharambh Lawns in Erandwane from 8 am to 8 pm Tuesday. “Citizens who have recovered from Covid or are vaccinated should participate in the blood donation camp after consulting their physician,” he said.

The city, on an average, needs 600 bags of blood a day for the treatment of patients. However, blood banks only have enough in stock to meet the demand for the next six days. The pandemic and vaccination of citizens has slowed down blood donation in the city to a great extent.