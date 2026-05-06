Citing rising crimes against children & women, Pune mayor orders repair of CCTV cameras across city

The mayor demanded an immediate and comprehensive audit of all CCTV cameras across the city.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
2 min readPuneMay 6, 2026 07:48 PM IST
Citing rising crimes against children & women, Pune mayor orders repair of CCTV cameras across cityNagpure urged the municipal administration to take immediate action to ensure effective functioning of the city’s CCTV surveillance system. (Credits: Manjusha Deepak Nagpure/X)
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Citing rising incidents of sexual harassment of children in the city, Pune Mayor Manjusha Nagpure pulled up the civic administration over non-functioning CCTVs across the city, directing them to repair the cameras on an emergency basis.

Nagpure said a physical inspection of the CCTV cameras installed in government schools, public spaces, major intersections, and police outposts across the city revealed non-functional cameras at several locations.

“Some cameras have ceased working because their warranties have expired, while in other areas, cables have been damaged due to road excavation work. Furthermore, the line of sight of several cameras is obstructed due to unauthorised constructions, hoardings, and roadside stalls,” she said.

In light of recent grave incidents — such as the crimes against young children and murders — that took place in Nasrapur and Mhalunge areas, the issue of citizen safety in Pune city has become a matter of extreme concern, said the mayor.

Nagpure urged the municipal administration to take immediate action to ensure effective functioning of the city’s CCTV surveillance system. A robust and fully operational CCTV system is absolutely essential for maintaining law and order within the city, she said.

The mayor demanded an immediate and comprehensive audit of all CCTV cameras across the city. Non-functional cameras must be repaired immediately, and new cameras should be installed wherever deemed necessary.

A special drive should be launched to ensure that the CCTV systems in government schools, public spaces, and key intersections are fully operational, Nagpure said, adding a mechanism for regular maintenance and continuous monitoring must be established and implemented.

Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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