Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol tests positive for Covid-19

Pune Mayor and BJP leader Murlidhar Mohol. (File) Pune Mayor and BJP leader Murlidhar Mohol. (File)

Pune Mayor and BJP leader Murlidhar Mohol tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

Since the pandemic broke out, Mohol had led the city’s fight against the disease from the front, supervising efforts in hospitals and affected areas.

He had also reached out to the state government as well as the Union government over various issues related to tackling the pandemic. The BJP leader had been instrumental in getting the PMC financial assistance from the corporate sector, as well as securing facilities to upgrade the health infratsurture needed for treating Covid-19 patients.

He had attended a review meeting of the pandemic situation in Pune district on Friday, which was chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. In another meeting held last week, which was also attended by NCP chief and former Union minister Sharad Pawar, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and state Health minister Rajesh Tope, Ajit Pawar had praised Mohol’s efforts during the crisis.

A few days ago, leader of opposition in PMC, NCP leader Dipali Dhumal, had also tested positive for Covid-19. Congress corporator Avinash Bagawe also contracted the virus, but recovered after treatment.

On Thursday, 85-year-old Vasant Limaye, father of former mayor and Kasba Peth MLA Mukta Tilak, succumbed to the infection. Tilak and her family members are currently in home quarantine.

