Pune: Mayor discharged from hospital, told to home quarantine till July 15

According to guidelines, asymptomatic patients should be home quarantined to save hospital beds for critical patients. According to guidelines, asymptomatic patients should be home quarantined to save hospital beds for critical patients.

Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol was on Thursday discharged from hospital and told to home quarantine himself, a week after he was admitted after testing positive for coronavirus.

“I was discharged from the hospital as I displayed no Covid-19 symptoms. I have been asked by doctors to stay in home quarantine till July 15. I am thankful to the medical staff. I will be back on the field after completing the quarantine period,” Mohol said in a tweet.

Mohol was admitted to a private hospital last week after he got fever and tested positive for Covid-19. Before that, he had twice undergone the test but tested negative. After he tested positive last week, his entire family was tested and most of them, who tested positive, are undergoing treatment.

Former mayor and legislator Mukta Tilak was also asked to stay in home quarantine after she tested positive for Covid-19 but did not show any symptoms. Her test was carried out after her father died of the infection last week.

“We are appealing to Covid-19 patients with very mild or no symptoms to be in home quarantine if they are able to maintain isolation in their house,” Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad had recently said.

District Collector Naval Kishore Ram has also said that the administration will make it mandatory for asymptomatic Covid-19 patients to remain in home quarantine if they have a proper place for isolation.

Hospital and PMC staff monitor home quarantined patients by making daily calls to enquire about their health condition. If the patient is facing serious problems, then he or she is shifted to a hospital for treatment.

