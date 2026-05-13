Pune Mayor appeals to councilors to observe ‘Public Transport Day’

The approach is said to help alleviate traffic congestion in the city while simultaneously fostering environmental conservation. (File Photo)

Responding to the call for ‘Collective National Responsibility’ issued to the citizens by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pune Mayor Manjusha Deepak Nagpure has appealed to all municipal corporators to observe a ‘Public Transport Day’ in Pune city by issuing an official letter urging all elected representatives to participate in this initiative.

All corporators should actively participate with the dual objective of strengthening the vision of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India)—envisioned by the Prime Minister and Chief Minister—and fostering the sustainable development of Pune city, she said.

Against the backdrop of global economic challenges, the Mayor emphasized that increasing the use of public transport is essential for saving fuel, conserving foreign exchange, and building a self-reliant India. This initiative aims to promote eco-friendly and sustainable transportation in the city.