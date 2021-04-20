Pune: Maya CARE co-founder Dr Vidya Gokhale dies at 80

Dr Vidya Gokhale, co-founder of Maya CARE, passed away from Covid-19 at 10 am Tuesday morning. She was 80 years old.

A medical doctor and teacher by profession and a student and teacher of Bharatnatyam by passion, she was the pillar that held up Maya CARE for the past decade. She is survived by her husband Dr Suresh Gokhale, son and daughter and their families.

She retired from B J Medical College after 28 years as professor of pharmacology, then completed a BA in dance and started her institution, Nrutyasadhana.

She leaves a legacy of talented medical and dance students nurtured with pride, said Suresh Gokhale.