Another week of eluded monsoon rains for Pune

One-and-a-half months into the season, the monsoon rains appear to be largely eluding Pune as the city still waits for a good spell this season.

In the first fortnight of July, the city (Shivajinagar) has recorded as low as 21mm. The city’s June rainfall was 152mm, which was just about normal for the onset period.

The city’s seasonal rainfall, which began with a 5 per cent deficit in July, has now climbed to over 23 per cent. With no signs of continuous and good spells, this deficit would only grow during the days ahead. At present, Pune district’s rainfall is just 5 per cent above normal.

The rainfall signs for Maharashtra, too, are not very good one atleast for another one week.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has, in its latest forecast, said that the monsoon trough will be briefly shifting northwards, which means that the rainfall activity over Maharashtra will once again lose steam.

As per the numerical models, the monsoon trough will shift northwards from July 17 and stay there till July 20.

” During this period, the rainfall will remain largely concentrated over Punjab, Haryana, north Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. The rainfall will be realised over Konkan and Goa while the rest of Maharashtra will not experience any significant activity,” the IMD officials said.

All hopes for some enhanced rainfall now lie on the low pressure system likely to form over west-central Bay of Bengal, off Odisha-coast, around July 21.

” After July 21, the monsoon trough will once again move southwards and the formation of a fresh low pressure system, the rainfall will improve over central India and parts of Maharashtra,” another official said.

Except Madhya Maharashtra, all remaining meteorological subdivisions of Maharashtra have benefited from rainfall in some or the other form.

Even in mid-July, thunderstorms are regular over Marathwada and Vidarbha, where only Gondia district is presently short of normal rainfall. Due to medium-strong westerly winds, Konkan and Goa, too, has been receiving good rainfall, especially since July 10.

During June 1 – July 15, Maharashtra has recorded 416mm or 15 per cent surplus rain.

