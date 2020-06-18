Pune: Maximum new containment zones in Wanwadi-Ramtekdi, Bhavani Peth also has 3 more

Warje-Karvenagar and Kondhwa-Yeolewadi ward offices have only one containment zone each, of 0.013 sq km and 0.079 sq km respectively. Warje-Karvenagar and Kondhwa-Yeolewadi ward offices have only one containment zone each, of 0.013 sq km and 0.079 sq km respectively.

In the Pune Municipal Corporation’s new list of containment zones, which has more zones, 73 compared to the 66 earlier, but covers a smaller area, the maximum number of such zones are under the Wanwadi-Ramtekdi ward office.

Right now, the city has 73 containment zones which cover 6.645 sq km. These areas have been sealed off and there are severe restictions on movement of local residents.

The Wanwadi-Ramtekdi and Bibewadi ward offices earlier had 10 containment zones each but as per the revised list, Wanwadi-Ramtkedi ward office area has 11 and Bibewadi has only seven now. The biggest containment zone, spanning an area of 1.354 sq km, is also in Wanwadi-Ramtekdi area.

Bhavani Peth, one of the worst affected areas, now has four containment zones across an area of 1.314 sq km. It had only one containment zone in the earlier list. The Kasba-Vishrambaugwada and Shivajinagar-Ghole Road ward offices have two more containment zones each, covering an area of 0.594 sq km and 0.343 sq km total, respectively.

There has been an increase of one containment zone each in Yerawada-Kalas-Dhanori and Aundh-Baner ward office areas, which have two and three containment zones, respectively. The containment zone area in Yerawada-Kalas-Dhanori ward office is 0.901 sq km, while the one in Aundh-Baner is 0.049 sq km.

The total area in containment zone in Dhole Patil Road ward office is 0.423 sq km spread across six zones. The number of containment zones in Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar and Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward offices remain six, covering 0.146 sq km and 0.514 sq km, respectively.

The Kothrud-Bavdhan ward office area, which didn’t have too many Covid-19 cases earlier but now has a few, has five containment zones covering 0.104 sq km.

