Pune material scientist, Dr Bharat Kale, bags VASVIK award

Dr Bharat Kale, a Pune-based material scientist, was recently awarded the Vividhlaxi Audyogik Samsodhan Vikas Kendra (VASVIK) award for 2019 in recognition of his contribution towards research in material sciences for energy and technology sectors.

The award, given under the Materials and Metallurgical Science and Technology category, comprises a citation and cash prize worth Rs 1.51 lakh. The award was given during an event in Mumbai on May 21.

Kale is presently serving as the director general (additional charge) of three labs of Centre for Materials for Electronics Technology (CMET) headquartered in Pune. CMET, operating under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has centres in Hyderabad in Telangana and Thrissur in Kerala.

Among the numerous projects Kale has worked on are the development of optical glass filters for remote-sensing cameras used by the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), nano-material coated medical aprons that are lead-free, lightweight and with ability to absorb X-rays, nanocomposite and nanostructured functional materials for multiple purposes etc.

He has also been instrumental in establishing Centres of Excellence (CoE) for quantum materials, rechargeable batteries technology and 3D printing at CMET.

The VASVIK award, constituted by the Patel Extrusion Group in Mumbai, an NGO, is given annually to scientists promoting industrial, and science and technology research in the country. The awards are presented in eight categories – agriculture, biology, chemistry, electrical, electronics, mechanical sciences, structural sciences and material sciences.

Two other awards, the Chandaben Mohanbhai Patel award for women scientists and the Mohan Patel award for leadership, were also presented.