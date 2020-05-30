Pune: ‘Master of career guidance’, Govind Wagholikar passes away

Hailing from a family of farmers, Wagholiker started his career as a teacher in 1962 at the Sadhna Vidyalaya in Hadapsar. Hailing from a family of farmers, Wagholiker started his career as a teacher in 1962 at the Sadhna Vidyalaya in Hadapsar.

Noted author Govind Wagholikar, who made a name for himself in the field of career counselling in Pune, died after a long battle with cancer on Friday. He was 88, and is survived by one son and three daughters.

Wagholikar, better known as ‘master of career guidance’, is credited with shaping the lives of hundreds of students and job seekers. He become a name to reckon with in the 1990s, as students, parents, job seekers and teachers made a beeline for his home.

Hailing from a family of farmers, Wagholiker started his career as a teacher in 1962 at the Sadhna Vidyalaya in Hadapsar. He later worked as an employment officer at Rasta Peth. He became the deputy director of Employment Exchange (Delhi) in 1972, and rose to became the joint director. He retired in 1990.

After retirement, he worked as a career consultant and authored more than 50 books, 18 of them in Marathi, on career guidance. Four of them were published by the government of India.

“My father was moved by the plight of students and job seekers… he used to dig out newspapers carrying advertisements and information regarding jobs,” said his son Milind Wagholikar.

“After growing demand for his career books, The Indian Express in Pune published his career series in 90s, which became quite popular among students and job-seekers,” said Milind.

“After research spanning many years, Wagholikar gave unique information to the youth about not only choosing a career, but also a government job… with better pay-scale.

As a publisher, I salute him for his humanity, ” said Swaliha Ajaz Haq, a publisher.

