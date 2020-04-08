Pune: Masks made mandatory, police stations invoke curbs in pockets

On Tuesday, Pune authorities further announced a full curfew in these areas, allowing only a relaxation of two hours every day. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) On Tuesday, Pune authorities further announced a full curfew in these areas, allowing only a relaxation of two hours every day. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

In an order issued late on Wednesday night, police made the use of masks mandatory in Pune city jurisdiction, against the backdrop of the rapidly rising cases of COVID-19 in the city.

The order, issued by Pune City’s Joint Police Commissioner Ravindra Shisve read, “The number of people who have contracted coronavirus is increasing day by day. As per directives of the World Health Organization, the disease can spread at a very rapid rate. To prevent this, there are several prohibitory orders in force in the city including curfew in some areas. To stop further spread, experts have advised continuous use of masks, hand gloves and sanitisers.”

The order further read, “We are now making use of masks mandatory in all places in jurisdiction of Pune City Police. The masks should be of standard quality or home made which have been property sanitised. Those in violation of the order will be liable to prosecution under Indian Penal Code section 188 and Provisions of Epidemic Diseases Act.” Follow Coronavirus LIVE news updates

Meanwhile, as Pune City Police imposed a curfew in areas within the jurisdictions of four police stations in the city to contain the spread of coronavirus, restrictions that are more stringent than the existing lockdown are being imposed at the level of individual police stations, especially in pockets which are densely populated, or where more violations have been observed.

On Tuesday — which was a day after Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) announced sealing off certain areas in the city to contain the spread of infection — Pune authorities further announced a full curfew in these areas, allowing only a relaxation of two hours every day. The curfew in the jurisdictions of Khadak, Swargate, Faraskhana and Kondhwa will remain in force till the midnight of April 14.

The orders were issued by Pune’s Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ravindra Shisve on Tuesday evening.

A senior police official said while the decision to impose a curfew lies with officials in-charge of overall law and order of the jurisdiction, individual police stations do have powers to impose stricter measures to make sure that the desired result of social distancing is achieved.

Inspector Nandkishor Shelke of Sinhagad Road police station said stricter curbs have been imposed in Vadgaon Budruk area from Tuesday, and police were additionally taking steps in more areas from Wednesday. “We have blocked entry and exit points and also intersections, which connect residential areas to arterial roads. We had to take this decision because we observed that many people were still coming out in their vehicles for non-essential reasons. We are making sure no one comes on the road except for emergency reasons. We are deploying extra force in areas with dense populations and where there are more violations.”

Senior Inspector Pratibha Joshi of Kothrud police station said, “From Wednesday, we are putting stringent curbs in areas like Sutardara, Jai Bhavani Nagar and Kishkinda Nagar. We had observed worrying violations by people, especially coming on the pretext of buying vegetables and groceries. These measures will include complete closure of roads, and in some case even the markets, if we find that social distancing is not being maintained….”

Yerawada police station officials also sealed off a large locality in their jurisdiction after an elderly woman, who was found positive, succumbed to the disease. “We have completely stopped all activities in the public space in this specific pocket after the death. This a densely-populated and predominantly slum area. Sealing off the area and stopping all activities was extremely necessary.” said Inspector Yunus Shaikh, in-charge of Yerawada police station.

Inspector Dadasaheb Chudappa of Vishrambag police station said, “In addition to the existing lockdown, we have significantly curbed entry to Mahatma Phule Mandai, which was still attracting a large number of people. We have also temporarily closed the connecting roads of Ganesh Visarjan Road and also some nearby areas to make sure that there is no unnecessary presence of people, especially those in vehicles on the roads.”

Similar measures have also been taken in Janwadi area by Chatushrungi police station, said Inspector Anil Shewale.

A police official said, “We have also come to know that in some localities, either due to initiatives by local political leaders or by grocers’ groups, work timings of the establishments selling essential items are being curbed. Till the time people are not taking the law in their hands or forcing shutdown on their own, we welcome such voluntary steps by people’s groups.”

