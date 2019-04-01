Pune: Masked men flee with Rs 15 lakh in yet another ATM theft

IN A second such case in last 15 days, at least three unidentified persons broke open an Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) with gas cutters near Chakan and fled with more than Rs 15 lakh cash, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the incident took place between 2 am and 4 am on Saturday at an ATM of Bank of Maharashtra in Khalumbre village near Chakan. Preliminary probe revealed that at least three men, who had their faces covered, were involved in the crime.

Sub-inspector Pramod Kathore of Chakan police station, who is probing the case, said, “At the time of the burglary, no security guard was present at the ATM kiosk, nor did any alert go off. We have launched a probe after obtaining video footage from the security cameras. We are also probing a possible link between the crime and the other such incidents that were reported in the surrounding areas in the past. The camera footage shows three persons executing the crime.”

On March 16, three to four unidentified men had broken two ATM machines open with a gas cutter on Pune-Nashik Highway in Bhosari and fled with more than Rs 35 lakh cash.

Over the past 15 months there have been seven cases of burglaries or attempted burglaries at ATM kiosks in and around Chakan and Nashik Road.

On February 6, four unidentified men had tried to dislodge an ATM in Chakan. The accused later fled after a security siren went off.