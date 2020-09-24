Asked to pay fine for not wearing mask, shopkeeper manhandles cops; arrested: Pune police

According to police, constable Bhosale and his colleague, both attached to the Samarth police station, were patrolling in their jurisdiction.

A shopkeeper and his staffer have been arrested by Pune City Police for allegedly manhandling policemen after they asked him to pay a fine for not wearing a mask.

Police Constable Vijay Bhosale has lodged the first information report in this case at the Samarth police station. The two accused have been identified as Ritesh Nandakumar Kasat (43) and Krushna Antargangi (25), both residents of Nana Peth.

According to police, constable Bhosale and his colleague, both attached to the Samarth police station, were patrolling in their jurisdiction when they saw Kasat working at the counter of his shop, allegedly without wearing a face mask.

“The policemen asked Kasat, the shop owner, to pay the fine and wear a face mask as prevention. But he, his staffer and one more person, reportedly a relative of his, manhandled the police personnel on duty. Kasat and Antargangi were arrested, while his relative is on the run,” said Assistant Police Inspector Parvez Shikalgar, who is investigating the case.

Police have booked the accused under sections 353, 332, 269 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

