Pune markets to remain shut on Anant Chaturdashi

Markets in Pune will remain shut on Sunday as a precautionary measure to avoid crowding on Anant Chaturdashi, the day of immersion of Ganesh idols. The decision, taken at a meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, will be applicable in the jurisdiction of Pune Municipal Corporation, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and all three cantonment boards. Hotels, restaurants and essential establishments will, however, be allowed to remain open.

“The decision to shut shops on September 19 was taken unanimously after consulting officials in the administration and public representatives. Although some shops do remain closed on Sunday, we have decided to close all the shops to reduce crowding on the day. Restaurants, hotels and establishments providing essential services will remain open,” Pawar said.

The Deputy CM said the Covid-19 situation in the district has improved with weekly positivity rate and case mortality rate on the decline. “So far, over 92 lakh vaccine doses have been administered in the state with about 40 per cent of the population getting fully vaccinated. The vaccination rate has picked up considerably in recent months. So far, over one lakh vaccine doses were administered on a single day on five occasions,” he said.

On missing the GST Council meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Pawar said he had to send his finance secretary to attend the same as it was held in Lucknow, which is an inconvenient station to travel to. “The GST council meeting is important and should be held in New Delhi. I don’t understand why it is often held in Lucknow,” he said, adding that the state government has conveyed to the Union ministry its opposition to the inclusion of fuel in the ambit of GST. “The Union government should, instead, reduce central taxes on fuel which will help bring down its price. Including fuel under the ambit of GST will harm the revenue interests of states,” he pointed out.