Pune: Markets high, but vegetables down

The dust is yet to settle over the union budget but fortunately the more mundane markets of vegetables and food grains seem to be placid. In fact prices of most essential commodities have seen a slight correction thanks to the increased arrivals from the growing centers.

The months of January and February normally sees good arrivals picking up and prices going down. However, this year unseasonal rains in parts of the state like Nashik, Satara and Pune had affected the arrivals of vegetables which had led to a price rise not entirely unforeseen. But things have now settled down much to the relief of Pune.

Prices of most vegetables at Pune’s wholesale market range from Rs 5/- a kg for cabbage to Rs 80/- a kg for raw mangoes. The later are now the costliest vegetables available in the markets. Staples like okra (Rs 35/-), beans (Rs 60/- per kg) green peas (Rs 25/-) bottle gourd(Rs 12/-) have seen increased arrivals. Tomato(Rs 7/-), cauliflower(Rs7/-) are now the cheapest vegetables in the market thanks to bumper crops. At the retail markets prices are between Rs 25-60/- for most vegetables. Onions continue to be a bit of a tricky point with most retail traders selling the bulb at Rs -35/- per kg.

At the fruit sector, figs have started making their presence felt with farmers from Purandar harvesting their produce in plenty. Grapes from Nashik continue to trickle in but at present are selling at Rs 60-100 per kg. Oranges, mosambi are the other two fruits which are commonly available in the markets.

Prices of most of the daals are between Rs 70-100 per kg. But traders have not ruled out a sudden escalation in tur dal prices as production centers report a dip in productivity. Over all food prices continue to be on the higher side with promises of correction in the offing.

After weeks of low consumption, prices of chicken and eggs have started looking up. Chicken which was retailing at Rs 100 per kg has since then moved up to Rs 120 per kg while egg prices continue to be at Rs 4.50 a piece. Some consumer confidence, is returning into the markets after the cases of avian influenza have dipped.

So till next week. Happy shopping and eat well