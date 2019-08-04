Pune market yard: Loaders’ strike enters 6th day, foodgrain supply likely to be hit

THE supply of foodgrain to retail markets in Pune may be hit due the ongoing strike by head loaders, or mathadis, in the foodgrain section of the wholesale market in the city. The strike entered its sixth day on Saturday.

Minister for Cooperation Subhash Deshmukh has called a meeting on August 8 to discuss the issue, said Popatlal Ostwal, president of the Pune Merchant’s Chamber.

The labourers in the Market Yard have been on a strike since July 29 to protest against the decision of the state government to do away with the posts of mapadis. These employees of the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees (APMCs) carry certified weights that are used to weigh agriculture commodities. In the final realisation to the farmer, the mapadi charges are deducted along with charges for head loaders, who load and unload the commodities.

In the wholesale market of Pune, most of the trade is carried out between traders and the role of the mapadi is limited. As traders often use their own electronic weighing machines, which are certified by the APMCs, the role of the mapadi has diminished considerably. Now, the state government had decided to do away with the post as it eats into the final payment of the farmer.

To protest the government’s decision, Hamal Panchayat, the union of Market Yard labourers, went on a flash strike on Thursday.

Ostwal said the Pune market used to have 45 mapadis, but eight of them have retired. “Of the remaining 37, only 30 are working while the others are too old to work. For the 30 mapadis, the Hamal Panchayat has risked the business and work of 3,000 labourers and 600 traders operating in the market,” he said.

After the strike began, some traders hired labourers from outside to load their goods, and this led to skirmishes in the Market Yard. On Saturday, the traders led a protest march to the office of B J Deshmukh, the administrator of the Market Yard, and also filed a complaint on the issue at the Market Yard police station. “If things do not improve, the supply of foodgrain to Pune will be hit,” said Ostwal.

Deshmukh, however, said all measures have been taken to ensure proper supply of grains to the markets. “We are taking adequate precautions to prevent any untoward incidents,” he said.