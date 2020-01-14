Pune: Marathi translation of book on RTI launched

While speaking about the book, Roy said it tries to capture the spirit of the Right to Information (RTI). (File/Express photo by Amit Chakravarty) While speaking about the book, Roy said it tries to capture the spirit of the Right to Information (RTI). (File/Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

(Written by Ajinkya Kawale)

A marathi translation of The RTI Story: Power to the people, authored by social activist Aruna Roy, was launched by Sadhana Publications in Pune on Sunday. The book has been translated by Avdhoot Dongare.

The programme was followed by a dialogue between actress Veena Jamkar, Aruna Roy and Nikhil Dey, a social activist.

While speaking about the book, Roy said it tries to capture the spirit of the Right to Information (RTI).

“RTI is the celebration of the Preamble, the Constitution, the efforts of the Constituent Assembly and Dr B R Ambedkar. It is the realisation of the dreams that the Constitution gave all of us in 1950. Everything that the Constitution said, planned or dreamt of is my public dream.”

She praised the students protesting against the government across the country.

“I would like to congratulate the youth for crushing the atmosphere of fear,” she said, adding, “I feel elated as the youth of the country has been courageous enough to ask questions.”

