Pune: Marathi book on gravitational waves gets award

Dr Pushpa Khare Dr Pushpa Khare

A Marathi book on astrophysics has been awarded the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Puraskar for 2018. The book, Guruttviy Tarang — Vishwdardshnache Nave Sadhan (Gravitational Waves — A new tool to watch and understand Universe), has been authored by Professor Ajit Kembhavi, former director, IUCAA, and Dr Pushpa Khare, former faculty, Physics Department, Utkal University, Bhubaneswar Associate, IUCAA.

The Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Puraskar is given every year by the state government under the Late Yashwantrao Chavan State Literature Award scheme. The award to Guruttviy Tarang, under the science-technology category, will be given on February 27 in Mumbai.

Dr Ajit Kembhavi Dr Ajit Kembhavi

Kembhavi said, “The LIGO-India gravitational wave detector will be located near Hingoli in Maharashtra. So, we wrote a book on the subject in Marathi to acquaint people in our state with the development.”

Somak Raychaudhury, director, IUCAA, who is also the chair of the LIGO-India Scientific Management Board, said, “Not only is this book written very well by two of the best experts eligible to write this book, it comes at a time when the nation is investing a lot of resources in this international mega-project — LIGO India — to be set up in Maharashtra. There is a need to understand the the significance of the science behind LIGO-India. Also, local industries and human resources need to get involved. So it is very important to be able to access this knowledge in the vernacular.”

In 2019, Jayant Narlikar, founder director, IUCAA, had received the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Puraskar for 2017 for his book Ganit and Vidnyan — Yugayuganchi Jugalbandi (Mathematics and Science — A Symphony for the Ages).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.