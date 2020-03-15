Pune: Many colleges hold lectures on Saturday, shut down after education dept instructions

Written by Alifiya Nalwala

While the Primary Education department issued clear instructions to schools in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad to close down until further instructions, most degree colleges in the city conducted lectures for students, arguing that they did not receive any circular from the Higher Education Directorate.

After students’ groups started a protest and some even took to social media, tagging the Chief Minister’s office, the Higher and Technical Education Directorate issued instructions to all agricultural, non-agricultural, private, public and deemed universities as well as all colleges to cancel lectures till further notice.

Even the divisional commissioner of Pune called for an emergency meeting with all educational institutions to issue instructions on the same, with the latter told to suspend all lectures but continue with written and practical examinations as planned.

Fergusson College and MIT University were among the institutes which faced students’ ire. But the protests didn’t remain restricted to these institutes. Rahul Karad, executive director of MIT, rued that until late on Friday, his officials kept checking with senior officers in Higher and Technical Education Directorate, but there was no clarity. “In the absence of clear instructions, we had to continue lectures. We have thousands of students and to give them leave for 20 days, we can’t just leave them like that, especially with examinations coming up later. We need to give them reference study material, plan how to utilise the time by using technology to cover the syllabus… what will happen to exams… nothing was clear to us. However, now that we have instructions, we will follow it, ” he said.

Ravindrasinh Pardeshi, principal of Fergusson College, pointed out that the junior college was kept closed owing to directions from the deputy director of education, Pune, on Friday, but since no such instructions came from the Higher Education Directorate and many degree college students had exams, they continued as per schedule. “We have now put up the notice about cancellation of lectures,” he said.

