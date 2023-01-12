Action against banned ‘manja’ continues, two more arrested by Pune police

Pune city police have arrested two more persons for allegedly selling the banned nylon manja, the kite string sharpened by powdered glass, which may cause harm to humans, birds and animals.

Acting on a tip-off to policeman Amol Pawar, a crime branch team led by senior inspector Sandip Bhosale, arrested Sohail Arif Shaikh from Lohiya Nagar on Monday.

During searches, cops recovered the banned manja worth Rs 1,000 from his house. A first information report (FIR) was lodged against Shaikh at the Khadak police station as per sections 188, 336 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Environment Protection Act, 1986, stated a press release issued on Wednesday.

Also Read | Pune police seize banned nylon manja ahead of Makar Sankrant

In another action on Monday, a crime branch team led by inspector Ulhas Kadam arrested Abdul Rehman Papa Shaikh from Kondhwa for allegedly selling “Nylon Chinese Manja”. Police recovered 15 reels of banned manja worth Rs 8,000 from him. An FIR was lodged against him at the Kondhwa police station.

Also, on January 8, crime branch sleuths had arrested Adip Abdul Karim Tamboli following a raid on his shop in Old Khadki Bazar. Several bundles of banned nylon manja were recovered from him. Officials said that Tamboli was also booked in 2021 in the case of illegal possession and sale of the nylon Manja.

In the first week of December last year, a 45-year-old businessman from Daund taluka had died after sustaining a grievous cut injury on his throat due to a stray manja. The deceased Pannalal Yadav was driving the bike at the time. In October 2018, a 26-year-old doctor in Pune had died due to severe injuries she sustained because of nylon manja while she was riding her bike in Nashik Phata area.

Officials have said that the crackdown on the illegal sale of the nylon manja will continue in the backdrop of Makar Sankrant or Sankranti celebrations when a large number of people fly kites.