Pune: Manhunt launched to trace driver who ran away with Rs 97 lakh

Pune police have launched a manhunt to trace a driver who has allegedly fled with a bag containing Rs 97 lakh in cash. His employer, who is a dry fruits trader, was on his way back after collecting the money from his customers.

A First Information Report (FIR) in the case has been registered at Yerawada police station by the 50-year-old businessman, who is a resident of Kondhwa. The incident took place on Monday night at around 9 pm and the FIR was lodged on Tuesday.

The complainant stated that he had collected cash from some of his customers and had kept in a bag on the rear seat of the car. At around 9 pm, when they were in Kalyaninagar area, the complainant asked the driver stop the car as he wanted to go to the washroom. Soon after he got off from the vehicle, the driver sped away.

An officer from Yerawada police station said that the car was found abandoned at some distance from where the complainant had got off and the bag containing money was missing.