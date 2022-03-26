Mango prices fall in Pune ahead of Gudi Padwa festival

A bumper crop has resulted in the increased arrivals of mangoes in Pune’s wholesale markets. Thanks to this, wholesale and retail prices of the fruit are expected to be within a reasonable range for consumers during the Gudi Padwa festival next week.

Mango growers from the Konkan coast of Maharashtra have reported a healthy crop of their Alphonso and Hapus, thanks to the lack of unseasonal rains during the winter. The early onset of summer has seen the orchards also getting ready well in time for the season.

The fruit started trickling into Pune’s markets in January, but given the low quantities, prices were exorbitant.

Rohan Ursal, a commission agent operating out of the Pune’s Gultekdi wholesale market, said the market was getting 3,000-4,000 boxes of mangoes a day — each box has 3-4 dozen mangoes. The prices range between Rs 800-1,100/dozen. “The quality of the fruit is exceptionally good,” he added.

The quantity is higher and the price lower that last year, Ursal and other traders pointed out. In fact, some traders said the healthy arrival of the fruit so early in the season is a first in many years.

While the Konkan crop has started arriving in the market, Karnataka Hapus will be delayed for a few weeks. Once the Karnataka season starts, prices will see further correction.

Exporters, however, have expressed uncertainty given the ongoing Russia and Ukraine crisis. Given the global disruption in supply chains, and rise in container prices, many exporters feel they are likely to see a lower than usual export this year. The good news, however, is that the US phytosanitary inspector will be available to certify exports this season. Exports to the US were stopped for two seasons given the Covid-19 pandemic.