Pune: At Manchar’s Covid care centre for children, patients line up

Barely a month since the special covid care centre was inaugurated at Manchar in Ambegaon taluka of the district, 11 children are taking treatment there. Datta Ganjale, former sarpanch of Manchar, who along with his supporters have started this centre, said while the youngest patient at the center is 1.45 years the oldest is around 16 years of age.

Towards the end of June, the special Covid care centre was inaugurated by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. Ganjale, whose 15-year-old daughter herself had tested positive, said this centre, was specially designed to ensure that the children admitted are not scared of the surroundings. With bright colours and cartoon characters, the centre has 50 beds, out of which five have been fitted with oxygen support. This centre was made under the assumption that the third wave might see uptick of infections among children.

Since July, Ganjale said their centre has seen child patients lining up. Of the 18 patients, who are now in the hospital, 11 are children. “The youngest one in the centre is 1.45 years of age while the oldest child is 16 years old,” he said. In most cases, the parents also stay with the child as they too test positive for the virus. On Sunday, the first child patient who was admitted 10 days back was released from the centre.

Ganjale said they have seen good awareness about Covid and the need to get tested among the general population. “Even if the child gets slight fever, the parents get them tested. People are scared of the disease but are now coming forward for testing and taking treatment,” he said. Fever, cold and stomach pain, Ganjale said are the most common symptoms noted in children.

Meanwhile, the Pune Zilla Parishad has increased their preparation and readiness to tackle any uptick in infections or the third wave. Ayush Prasad, CEO Pune Zilla Parishad, said every taluka hospital has been instructed to start a pediatric ward and ICU.

Also, special training has been given to 119 paediatricians to tackle any rise in cases. Prasad said that at present the cases are low and most are being treated at Sassoon General Hospital.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.