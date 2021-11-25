Pune: Manager of co-op credit society shot dead during armed robbery, two suspects flee

The 52-year-old manager of a cooperative credit society in Junnar taluka of Pune district was killed during an armed robbery on Wednesday afternoon. The two robbers, who were wearing helmets to hide their faces, fled the site with cash of over Rs 2 lakh, said police officials.

Police have identified the deceased as Rajendra Bhor (52).

According to Pune Rural Police, the incident took place around 1.50 pm at Anant Gramin Sahakari Patsanstha, a non-agriculture cooperative credit society located in a village in Junnar taluka, 110 km from Pune city.

Superintendent of Police of Pune Rural jurisdiction, Abhinav Deshmukh, said, “The two suspects came on a bike to the credit society office. They entered the building wearing helmets. At the time, only the manager and cashier were present. We have been told that two other staffers were on leave. The robbers initially asked the staffers to give them the cash they had. The manager told them they had no cash because it had been deposited in the bank. At this point, one of the robbers suddenly opened fire and shot Bhor in the chest. The two then forcibly opened the cash drawer and fled with cash of over Rs 2 lakh. We have formed multiple teams to work on various clues available to identify and trace the suspects.”

Officials said that Bhor’s gunshot wound proved fatal. He was taken to a hospital in an unresponsive state, where he was declared dead. Top brass from Pune Rural Police rushed to the spot after the incident was reported to the police. Officials from Narayangaon police station, which has jurisdiction over the area, as well as the Local Crime Branch have launched a parallel probe.