Pune: Man with criminal record shot dead in Purandar

Police have also identified a few suspects in this case and teams have been dispatched for nabbing them. (Representational image)

A man with a criminal record was shot dead at Nira village in Purandar taluka of Pune district on Friday evening. Police have identified the deceased as Ganesh Raskar, who was around 40.

Police said that around 7 pm on Friday, Ganesh, a resident of Nira, had come to a local state transport bus stand on a motorcycle, when some persons opened fire at him. A bullet hit him in the head, leaving him in a pool of blood at the spot.

A team of Pune Rural Police rushed to the spot. Ganesh was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead by doctors.

Police suspect that the murder was a fall-out of past rivalry. Police have also identified a few suspects in this case and teams have been dispatched for nabbing them. An offence of murder was lodged in this case at the Jejuri police station.