Pune man who filed RTI queries against illegal construction found dead, police suspect murder

A 32-year-old man from Pune who had recently filed Right to Information applications against alleged illegal construction activities and had gone missing over 10 days ago, was found dead in Mulshi near Pune city. Police have said that the primary probe reveals that he has been murdered.

Advertising

The deceased has been identified as Vinayak Sudhakar Shirsat, a resident of Uttamnagar in Pune. Police have said that Shirsat had worked for a political party in the past and had recently filed RTI pleas against an illegal construction in Vadgaon Dhayari area in Pune, which had led to action by civic authorities. Shirsat had gone missing on February 1 and a case of kidnapping was registered at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station in Pune city about his disappearance based on a complaint filed by his brother.

Senior inspector Vishnu Pawar, in-charge of Bharti Vidyapeeth police station said, “After he had gone missing, his family members had filed a missing complaint with us around 10 days ago. Subsequently, a case of kidnapping was also registered based on a complaint by the brother. His body was found in jurisdiction of Pune rural police on Monday. We have reasons to believe that this is a case of murder. We have formed teams and our primary suspicion is on some people whom he knew. As of now, we do not have concrete info that suggests that murder was because of the RTI pleas he had filed. We are working on various possibilities.”

Police have said that search for him was conducted in Mulshi area based on last location of his cell phone.