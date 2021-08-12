Pune: Man uses tech to sound like senior political leader, threatens businessman; booked

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have booked a man who allegedly threatening a businessman in the voice of a senior political leader by using Internet tools.

Pratap Khandebharad (54) has lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Chakan police station. Based on Khandebharad’s complaint, police have booked one Dhiraj Pathare of Kharadi and his aide under sections 387, 504, 506, 507 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act.

According to the FIR, Pathare allegedly contacted the complainant and his wife repeatedly over phone since January this year and demanded money as rate of interest over a loan amount.

The FIR also mentions that the accused went to the complainant’s house on May 30 and demanded Rs 5 crore. Pathare then allegedly called the complainant on August 9, but spoke in the voice of a senior political leader through some website, asking the complainant to settle the matter by paying the money.