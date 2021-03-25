Pune: Man, two daughters found dead in a well

A 42-year-old man and his two daughters were found dead in a well at Talegaon Dhamdhere near Pune. The police suspect that the man ended his life along with his daughters.

Police have identified the deceased as Rajendra Shivaji Bhujbal (42), and his two daughters Diksha (10) and Rutuja (8). Bhujbal family belongs to Talegaon Dhamdhere in Pune district, located around 40 kilometres from Pune city. They were living in Wanawadi in Pune City. Rajendra worked as an office assistant at the office of a construction company in Pune.

Sub-inspector Rajesh Mali of Shikrapur Police station said, “Bhujbal left his house in Wanawadi the morning of March 23 and in the afternoon, they came to Talegaon Dhamdhere, their native place where his cousin’s family lives. Sometime later, he and his daughters left the house together saying they would fetch some vegetables from their farm. But because they did not return for a while and could not be reached on phone, the relatives started looking for them.”

Late in the afternoon, various belongings of Bhujbal and his daughters like footwear, cell phone, and money were located next to a well on a farm, after which the police were informed. Sub-inspector Mali added, “With the help of local residents and divers we took out bodies of Bhujbal and his daughter on the night of March 23.”

Mali added, “Preliminary probe suggests that Bhujbal ended his life along with his daughters due to some ongoing family dispute. Further probe is on.” The deceased are survived by Bhujbal’s wife and mother.