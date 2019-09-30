Pune man trying to buy car online cheated of Rs 1.28 lakh

Advertising

A 25-year-old man was cheated of Rs 1.28 lakh by online fraudsters who promised to deliver a used car to him through an online resale platform. According to police, the alleged fraud took place between May and September 11. The complainant, who works at a private company, contacted the suspect on phone after seeing an online advertisement of a car.

Over the next four months, the complainant paid Rs 1.28 lakh in multiple installments as the suspect kept promising that they would deliver the car, police said. After September 11, the suspect stopped answering the calls. The complainant then approached Yerawada police station.

In a similar case registered at Chinchwad police station, a 39-year-old resident of Udyognagar was cheated of Rs 1.31 lakh by online fraudsters who posed as representatives of an insurance company with which the complainant had a policy. The complainant received multiple calls in July in which a man and a woman persuaded him to transfer money to unidentified accounts on various pretexts related to his policy. The complainant approached the police after he realised he had been cheated.