Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Man tries to flee with stolen donation box, CCTV camera in Pune; arrested

Pune city police have arrested a man who allegedly stole a donation box from a temple in the Ghorpadi area. ( Representational image)

Pune city police have arrested a man who allegedly stole a donation box from a temple in the Ghorpadi area. Officers identified the accused as Anil Haushilal Chavan, 22, a native of the Parbhani district who lives on the footpath in Yerwada.

A patrolling team of Wanavadi police station, headed by sub-inspector Ajay Bhosale, intercepted Chavan on Wednesday as he was moving suspiciously with a donation box in his hand in Sopan Baug, Ghorpadi. He started running on seeing the police team, but the officers nabbed him soon after. The police then recovered the donation box, Rs 500 in cash and a CCTV camera worth Rs 4,000 from his possession, stated a press release issued by senior police inspector Bhausaheb Patare on Thursday.

Investigation revealed that Chavan had stolen the donation box from Lakshmi Mata Temple in Ghorpadi a few days ago. An offence of theft was lodged at the Wanavadi police station. The probe also indicated that he had stolen the CCTV camera from the main gate of Bajaj centre at Empress Garden. An FIR was lodged in this regard too. The release added that Chavan has been booked in multiple cases of thefts in Pune and other places.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 12:05 IST
