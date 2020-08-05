Pune: Man threatens woman with sharp weapon, rapes her, says police

The man allegedly threatened the woman, then dragged her into the nearby bushes and raped her. (Representational) The man allegedly threatened the woman, then dragged her into the nearby bushes and raped her. (Representational)

An unidentified person allegedly raped a 26-year-old woman after threatening her with a sharp weapon while she was on her way home from her work, in Pune district on Tuesday afternoon.

Based on the woman’s complaint, police have booked an unidentified person under sections 376, 377, 324, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said the complainant worked as a domestic help at a residential scheme. The incident took place when she was on her way home after finishing work.

The man allegedly threatened the woman, then dragged her into the nearby bushes and raped her.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd