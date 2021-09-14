Pune: 34-year-old man dies by suicide, wife and mother-in-law booked on abetment charge

Days after a 34-year-old construction contractor allegedly died by suicide in Loni area near Pune, police have booked his wife and mother-in-law for abetment after a video of the man, Rohit Pawar, blaming the two for his decision, was found on his phone.

Police have booked his wife Rashmi Pawar and her mother Lata Chavan on charges of abetment of suicide.

In a suspected case of suicide, Rohit was found dead earlier this month. The police had initially registered a case of sudden death pending probe into causes.

“As the probe progressed, we found a video, which we believe he had recorded some time before his death. In the video, he has blamed his wife and her mother. We have booked them on charges of abetment of suicide based on the FIR filed by the father of the deceased,” said Sub-Inspector B G Shendge of Loni Kalbhor police station.

Rohit and Reshma got married in November 2016. According to the complaint filed by Rohit’s father, the couple had differences as Reshma wanted to work and live separately from the rest of the family. “The FIR states that his wife and mother-in-law pressured and threatened the deceased. Our probe is on,” the officer said.