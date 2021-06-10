Pune: Man strangled ailing father and slit his throat, dumped body at home for 36 hours, say police

Police said the father was suffering from various ailments and was bedridden.

An automobile mechanic allegedly strangled his ailing father and slit his throat, dumping the body in his own house while threatening his sister to maintain silence over the incident. The man wrapped the body in a piece of cloth and kept it inside the house for 36 hours, police said.

Police identified the accused as 35-year-old Naeem Rahim Shaikh, a resident of Tupe Vasti in Urali Kanchan. According to police, Naeem is an alcoholic and works as an automobile mechanic. He was living with his 67-year-old father and a sister while his wife resided separately due to some dispute, police added.

Police said the father was suffering from various ailments and was bedridden. An investigation has revealed that Naeem had a heated argument with his father late on Tuesday after which he strangled him and slit his throat with a blade, police added.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Naeem threatened his sister to keep quiet and, on Thursday, told his relatives that his father had died, police said. His wife came home for the last rites in the afternoon, but informed police when she found out about the murder.

A police team rushed to the spot and began a probe. Assistant commissioner of police Kalyanrao Vidhate said the accused had been taken into custody.