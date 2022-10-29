scorecardresearch
Pune: Man steals gold jewellery worth Rs 4 lakh from shopper at Fashion Street

An unidentified person Wednesday stole gold ornaments worth around Rs 4 lakh from a man who had come to Fashion Street in Pune Camp for shopping, officials said.

Adit Sangvi, 28, of Lulla Nagar who lost gold ornaments worth Rs 3.95 lakh lodged the first information report (FIR) at the Lashkar police station the next day.

According to police, an unidentified person stole the jewellery from Sangvi’s bag at Fashion Street sometime between 11 am and 2 pm on October 26.

Assistant police inspector Shital Jadhav is investigating the case.

