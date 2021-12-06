Pune: Man shot dead by bike-borne assailants at Katraj, one detained

In a broad-daylight shooting, a 33-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by two bike-borne assailants on a street in the Katraj area of Pune city close to Monday noon. The police have detained one suspect and said that the murder may have been a fallout of a dispute over money.

As per preliminary information, the incident took place at a road intersection in the Katraj area. The deceased has been identified as Sameer Manoor, a resident of Ambegaon. Police officials said that the assailants fired multiple bullets at Manoor as he sustained severe injuries.

Teams from the local police station and senior officials rushed to the spot. Manoor was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Pune city police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said: “The primary probe suggests that murder was a fallout of a dispute over money between a group of people. We have detained one person in connection with the incident and further probe is on. As of now, we are yet to get details on whether the deceased had any prior criminal record.”

An officer said police teams were looking at multiple security camera footage from the area for clues on the attack.