scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Pune man shot dead; four arrested

According to police, the suspects claimed that Mule died after he was hit by a bullet misfired from a gun handled by one of them.

Police said that Mule’s body was found at the Bopdev Ghat in Kondhwa area on Monday night.

Days after a missing Hadapsar resident was found shot dead, the Pune city police Tuesday arrested four persons in connection with the murder case, officials said.

Hadapsar police arrested three suspects identified as Subhash Bhillare, 24, Rajendra Gaikwad, 23, and Akshay Gangavne, 21, in the murder of 21-year-old Ganesh Nana Mule, a resident of Satavwadi in Hadaspur. The Crime Branch sleuths arrested the fourth suspect Chetan Kudale on the same day.

Police said that Mule’s body was found at the Bopdev Ghat in Kondhwa area on Monday night. A probe revealed he died of bullet injuries.

Also Read |Labour contractor shot dead in Bhiwandi, police book business rival

According to police, after Mule who left home on Saturday night did not return, his family lodged a missing complaint at the Hadapsar police station on Sunday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...Premium
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...Premium
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...
Understanding the fusion energy breakthrough announced by US scientistsPremium
Understanding the fusion energy breakthrough announced by US scientists

During the investigation, the police questioned the men who had accompanied Mule after he left home. The suspects claimed that Mule died after he was hit by a bullet misfired from a gun held by one of them. The suspects had then allegedly dumped his body in Bopdev Ghat.

More from Pune

Police said an investigation is underway to confirm the cause of the murder. Attempts are on to recover the gun which was used to shoot Mule, an officer said.

First published on: 14-12-2022 at 12:49:46 pm
Next Story

How to activate Airtel 5G, Jio 5G on your Apple iPhone

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close