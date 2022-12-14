Pune man shot dead; four arrested

Days after a missing Hadapsar resident was found shot dead, the Pune city police Tuesday arrested four persons in connection with the murder case, officials said.

Hadapsar police arrested three suspects identified as Subhash Bhillare, 24, Rajendra Gaikwad, 23, and Akshay Gangavne, 21, in the murder of 21-year-old Ganesh Nana Mule, a resident of Satavwadi in Hadaspur. The Crime Branch sleuths arrested the fourth suspect Chetan Kudale on the same day.

Police said that Mule’s body was found at the Bopdev Ghat in Kondhwa area on Monday night. A probe revealed he died of bullet injuries.

Also Read | Labour contractor shot dead in Bhiwandi, police book business rival

According to police, after Mule who left home on Saturday night did not return, his family lodged a missing complaint at the Hadapsar police station on Sunday.

During the investigation, the police questioned the men who had accompanied Mule after he left home. The suspects claimed that Mule died after he was hit by a bullet misfired from a gun held by one of them. The suspects had then allegedly dumped his body in Bopdev Ghat.

Police said an investigation is underway to confirm the cause of the murder. Attempts are on to recover the gun which was used to shoot Mule, an officer said.