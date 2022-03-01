Pune: Man sentenced to death for sexually assaulting, killing two-year-old girl

March 1, 2022 11:30:44 am
A special court in Pune for cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act on Monday sentenced a 38-year-old labourer to death for kidnapping, raping and murdering a two-and-a-half-year-old girl at the Velhe taluka of the district in February 2021.
The convict Sanjay Baban Katkar was sentenced to death under Section 6 of the Pocso Act.
The girl was kidnapped from the premises of her home in a village in Velhe on February 15, 2021. Her body was later found at a secluded place under a bridge in the Malkhed area of Haveli taluka. Five days later, after an extensive probe, the Pune Rural police arrested Katkar who had been hiding at a brick kiln in Raigad district after committing the crime.
Officials said that during the trial, 16 prosecution witnesses were examined along with circumstantial evidence gathered by the investigation team.
