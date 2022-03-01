scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 01, 2022
Must Read

Pune: Man sentenced to death for sexually assaulting, killing two-year-old girl

The girl was kidnapped from the premises of her home in a village in Velhe on February 15, 2021. Her body was later found at a secluded place under a bridge in the Malkhed area of Haveli taluka.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
March 1, 2022 11:30:44 am
Pune Rural police arrested the perpetrator, who had been hiding at a brick kiln in Raigad district after committing the crime. (Representational image)

A special court in Pune for cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act on Monday sentenced a 38-year-old labourer to death for kidnapping, raping and murdering a two-and-a-half-year-old girl at the Velhe taluka of the district in February 2021.

The convict Sanjay Baban Katkar was sentenced to death under Section 6 of the Pocso Act.

The girl was kidnapped from the premises of her home in a village in Velhe on February 15, 2021. Her body was later found at a secluded place under a bridge in the Malkhed area of Haveli taluka. Five days later, after an extensive probe, the Pune Rural police arrested Katkar who had been hiding at a brick kiln in Raigad district after committing the crime.

More from Pune

Officials said that during the trial, 16 prosecution witnesses were examined along with circumstantial evidence gathered by the investigation team.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 01: Latest News

Advertisement